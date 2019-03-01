

CTV Windsor





Officials with the Lambton Kent District School Board have decided to open Wallaceburg District Secondary School on Monday.

The school was closed on Friday due to a potential threat to the school.

But officials say on the advice of the Chatham-Kent Police Service, investigators do not believe there is an imminent threat to public safety.

Police were on-site on Friday to investigate the incident and will continue to be a presence in the school on Monday.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Chatham-Kent Police Service and the cooperation of LKDSB staff in the investigation,” said Director Jim Costello. “We understand situations like these can cause uncertainty in the community; however, the LKDSB remains committed to keeping student and staff safety as a top priority. We will continue to work with police on this investigation.”

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident, however based on the progress to date, police recommend the school be open to students and staff on Monday.

Members of the LKDSB’s Psychological Services team, in addition to school-based supports, will also be available to provide support to students, as needed.

Friday’s school closure was determined based on police concerns regarding a potential threat against the school after a note was found in the school at the end of the day on Thursday, Feb. 28.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Derek Shaw at dereks@chatham-kent.ca or 519-358-4136. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).