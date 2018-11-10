

AM800, CTV Windsor





Windsor Fire and Rescue remain on the scene of a house fire in Walkerville, putting out hot spots.

The call came in around 6 a.m. Saturday from the 1200-block of Argyle Rd.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire showing from the home.

Due to extreme heat and zero visibility firefighters have switched to an exterior attack.

Several other units from the row-housing style complex have been evacuated.

Additional firefighting units have been called in to help battle the blaze.

No injuries are reported.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office will be investigating.

Damage is estimated at $1.2 million.