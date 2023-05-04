Walkerville Collegiate prepping for big reunion

Walkerville Collegiate Institute to celebrate 100 years with a reunion from May 18-20, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Walkerville Collegiate Institute to celebrate 100 years with a reunion from May 18-20, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver