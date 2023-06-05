Walk of Solidarity planned in Windsor for Afzaal family

A walk in memory of the Afzaal family took place in Windsor, Ont. on the anniversary of the attack in London, Ont. on Monday, June 6, 2022. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor) A walk in memory of the Afzaal family took place in Windsor, Ont. on the anniversary of the attack in London, Ont. on Monday, June 6, 2022. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver