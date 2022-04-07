Walk-in clinics coming to Leamington following booster announcement

A number of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics are coming to Leamington following the announcement of increased eligibility for fourth doses.

The Community Response and Stabilization Team (CRST) in collaboration with the Municipality of Leamington will be holding vaccine clinics at the municipal building.

“In consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, the Ontario government announced the expansion of eligibility for fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals aged 60 and over as well as First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and over,” a news release from Erie Shores Healthcare said. “The expanded booster eligibility will provide an extra layer of protection against the Omicron and BA.2 variants.”

The walk-in clinics will take place from April 11 to April 22. The clinics will offer first, second, third and fourth doses to those eligible. No appointment is needed.

Clinic location:

Leamington Municipal Building at 111 Erie Street North

Dates and Times:

April 11 to April 14 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 19 to 22 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to the walk-in clinics, vaccines are also available at participating pharmacies and primary care settings.