VON Windsor-Essex ‘urgently’ seeking volunteers

VON Windsor-Essex is searching for 90 volunteers, saying it is critical to help support its essential Meals on Wheels and Adult Day programs.

According to VON, the programs offer care and companionship to seniors and those with disabilities in the community. The volunteers help meet the growing demand within Windsor-Essex.

“Small acts of service have a large impact,” said Mark, one of VON’s volunteers and a member of its Board of Directors.

“Your service allows a senior to live independently and remain in their residence. A VON visit may be the only social interaction they have in a day, so while our visit is brief, it’s so important to the client.”

Mark has been a volunteer with VON for eight years.

VON volunteers will get free training and schedules are flexible, fitting when you are available.

“By giving two hours a month, you can make a meaningful change in someone’s life,” said VON.

For more information on volunteering with VON, visit its website or call 519-524-4866.