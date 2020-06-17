WINDSOR, ONT. -- Volunteers hoping to break the world record for largest food drive are ready to spread the word across the area.

About 20 artists from Windsor-Essex made signs Tuesday night for the "June 27th Miracle."

They made about 50 signs.

Organizers say the families can take part this weekend by painting signs on their front lawns.

“I’m going to be placing them with a group that’s going to be placing them in many of the busier intersections and high traffic areas within the city and county and then there are some people that have requested signs for their lawns,” says committee member Mark Jones.

The event will collect non-perishable donations for the foodbank, from residents' doorsteps. They're hoping to have 10,000 volunteers on the day of collection.