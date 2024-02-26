Vollmer Complex pool reopens after deer break-in leaves behind hair and glass in the water

The pool at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle, Ont. has reopened after a deer broke into the aquatic centre over the weekend.

According to statement from the Town of LaSalle, the aquatic centre reopened for “normal operation and programming” Monday at 4:30 p.m.

“Staff have followed the pool fouling protocols by raising the chlorine, backwashing, and bringing chlorine levels back to normal. The deck and all affected equipment have been disinfected," the statement reads.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) was on site and provided the town with a "satisfactory inspection report," officials added.

The hot tub remains closed, however, due to ongoing maintenance.

On Sunday around 2:30 p.m., a deer crashed through a window providing direct access into the pool area.

In its effort to escape, the deer jumped in the pool and spent some time in the water.

Around 30 people were in the pool area as swimming lessons were taking place.

Small amounts of blood were found in the area, leading staff to believe the deer may have cut itself. Staff removed the deer from the building within 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported by staff members or the public following the deer's break-in.

"A lot of the shattered glass went into the hot tub. Thankfully, no one was in it but the hot tub had to be drained," said LaSalle's Director of Culture and Recreation Patti Funaro.

CTV News visited the Vollmer Complex the day after the deer break-in and observed staff clearing up hair in and around the pool.

Funaro added that the deer was treated as a possible contaminant to the water "just to be on the safe side."

“So that does require at least a 12-hour pool closure to get the chlorine up to a certain level, allow it to stay there for a period of 12 hours, and then bring it back down," she said.

The broken window has been boarded up with wood and a new glass pane will be installed when it is available.