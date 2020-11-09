WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital has suspended visitation to four floors after nursing students tested positive for COVID-19.

WRH officials said Sunday that visitation is suspended to these floors 7W and 6E at the Ouellette Campus and 6N and 8N at the Met Campus until the issue is cleared, with exceptions for end of life and palliative patients.

The hospital is notifying all possible contacts of several nursing students who have been participating in clinical placements at the hospital and have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as taking additional steps to protect staff, patients and visitors.

WRH was notified Sunday that four University of Windsor nursing students who tested positive for COVID-19 were doing their clinical placements at the hospital. Three were on the 7West and 6East units at the Ouellette campus on Nov. 3 and Nov. 6, and a fourth was on the 8 North unit at Met Campus on Nov. 3.

The hospital was subsequently notified that a St. Clair College nursing student who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the 6North unit at Met Campus for a student placement on Nov. 2.

WRH says in all cases, the initial positive contact with COVID-19 came from the community, not from inside the hospital.

The hospital also temporarily stopped any movement of patients from the impacted floors, except in cases where they are to be discharged home.

All nursing student placements from the University of Windsor and St. Clair College on any unit at WRH have stopped until further notice.