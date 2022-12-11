‘Violent and dangerous’ theft suspect wanted for recent string of break-ins: Windsor police

Windsor police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a suspect who is wanted for a recent string of “smash-and-grab” thefts at local businesses.

The Windsor Police Service released a photo of 29-year-old Darrin Bastien Sunday who police say is wanted for a series of thefts at commercial businesses in and around the city.

Police say in some of the robberies, stolen trucks were used to smash the front entrance of a store and get inside the property. In other cases, commercial and recreation trailers were taken from compounds.

Police describe Bastien as white, 6’2”, around 280 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police warn residents to not approach or engage him, as he is considered “violent and dangerous.”

Anyone with information on Bastien’s whereabouts should call the Windsor Police Service non-emergency number at 519-258-6111, or 911 if an emergency. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com