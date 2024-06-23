Vigil planned for family found dead in Harrow

The questions remain unanswered, but tonight a community will come together to remember a family who was found dead this week in Harrow.

A 7 p.m. vigil is planned for the unnamed mother, father and two children at the local soccer complex.

The four were found dead on Thursday at a home on County Road 13 in the community, south of Windsor.

Police have not identified the four people, nor have they released details on the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Friends are remembering the mother as a pillar of the community whose smile could brighten up a room.

Family friend Victoria Cranston says she wants the kids to be remembered for their laughter, their smiles, and the way they would run around playing.

— With files from The Canadian Press