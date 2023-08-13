VIDEO: Windsor Pride Parade returns for its 31st year

Thousands of people lined up in Windsor to watch 70 community partners march, drive and dance along Ottawa Street for the city's 31st annual Pride Parade.

The parade is a celebration of love, unity and acceptance and takes place on the last day of the Windsor Pride Fest, following two weeks of Pride-themed events throughout the city.

Organizers say the turnout for Sunday's parade was among the largest in the parade's three-decade history.

Click on the video above to witness the sights and sounds of the 2023 Windsor Pride Parade.