Windsor

    • Video shows driver of Chrysler 300 charged with stunt driving

    Windsor police have released video of a car driving erratically in a parking lot and crashing into a pole. (Source: Submitted to Windsor police) Windsor police have released video of a car driving erratically in a parking lot and crashing into a pole. (Source: Submitted to Windsor police)

    Windsor police have released video of a car driving erratically in a parking lot and crashing into a pole.

    Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit investigated the reports of erratic driving in a private parking lot in the city’s east end on Thursday.

    Police say the driver of the Chrysler 300 in the video was charged with stunt driving as a result.

    The driver’s licence has been suspended for 30 days and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

    The video was provided to the Windsor Police Service.

