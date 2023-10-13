Video shows driver of Chrysler 300 charged with stunt driving

Windsor police have released video of a car driving erratically in a parking lot and crashing into a pole.

Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit investigated the reports of erratic driving in a private parking lot in the city’s east end on Thursday.

Police say the driver of the Chrysler 300 in the video was charged with stunt driving as a result.

The driver’s licence has been suspended for 30 days and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

The video was provided to the Windsor Police Service.