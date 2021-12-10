Video of maskless patrons at Windsor establishment sparks controversy online

Windsor, Ont. -

A Windsor establishment is defending its adherence to COVID-19 protocols after a video posted on social media appears to show maskless patrons disregarding the rules.

The video posted Wednesday on Reddit was allegedly filmed at the Bull and Barrel Urban Saloon. It is unknown when the video was taken.

“In response to the video that has been uploaded to social media, our group of companies (WKND Hospitality) has followed the Reopening Ontario Act since its inception and will continue to do so to the best of our abilities,” said a statement from Bull and Barell owner Matt Komsa.

Komsa said they are facing the exact same issues with mask enforcement, the ever-changing ROA, and continuous local letters of instruction as is every other restaurant, night club, concert venue and banquet hall across Ontario.

“Mask enforcement is an issue everywhere – not just in our establishment,” he continued. “We hear about these ongoing struggles on a daily basis from friends in the industry, and some how the responsibility for individuals to wear a mask indoors has fallen to the hands of business operators.”

Komsa arguing at some point the responsibility for wearing a mask indoors should fall on the customers responsibility if the venue has done everything they can to educate and enforce.

Komsa said they have met and expressed these concerns to the Windsor Essex County Health Unit on multiple occasions and they will continue to do so.

The health unit also issued a statement to CTV News.

“The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit conducts both proactive and retroactive investigations and inspections resulting from any complaints we receive. We are mindful of the impact that public disclosure of our complaints may have on ongoing investigations and as a result only disclose enforcement actions when convictions occur,” said the statement.

The video appears to show unmasked patrons in close proximity mingling and walking around.

Komsa said every customer is required to wear mask upon entry and reminded at the front door and they provide masks at no charge if they do not have one with them.

He said they have also hired additional security and staff to primarily walk around, educate and remind customers to wear a mask when they are not seated, or consuming food or beverages.

“We work tirelessly to enforce all of the rules of ROA, as well as still trying to operate our businesses on a day to day basis, and we will continue to this to the absolute best of our abilities,” Komsa said.

What are the rules for wearing a mask at a food premises or bar?

According to WECHU’s website, while dining or drinking on an outdoor patio, or in an open-air setting of a food premises, non-medical masks or face coverings should be worn when not seated at a table and coming within two-metres of another person.

When using any indoor space of the premises, the wearing of a mask IS required. This includes:

Washrooms

Indoor take-out counters

Indoor dining area except when seated at a table

Food preparation areas that are open to the public.

WECHU issued a letter of instruction that took effect Friday, limiting capacity for Windsor-Essex restaurants and bars to 50 per cent.