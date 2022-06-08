Via Rail returns to full service for Windsor-Toronto corridor

Good news for train travellers in Windsor.

Via Rail is returning to full service this week in the Windsor-London-Toronto corridor. Three out of five trains along the route were paused in January due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.

The additional trains will resume on June 9.

"More options, the schedule was a little bit distant between trains, now there's more options for travellers to take an earlier train, and do maybe a same-day shopping in Toronto or in London, or anywhere they choose to go," Via Rail’s Vladimir Jean-Pierre tells AM800 News.

He says there is more demand now that the pandemic restrictions have eased.

The mask mandate for staff and riders will remain in place on all VIA Rail trains.