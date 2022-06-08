Via Rail returns to full service for Windsor-Toronto corridor

Windsor's Via Rail station in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 16, 2016. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor) Windsor's Via Rail station in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 16, 2016. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden goes to Kimmel, Trudeau meets Barbados counterpart on day 1 of Summit of the Americas

U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are charting markedly different paths today at the Summit of the Americas. Before his leader-level meetings get underway, Biden is sitting down to tape an appearance with talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel. Trudeau, who arrived in Los Angeles late Tuesday, is getting down to work on environmental priorities with Barbados counterpart Mia Mottley.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver