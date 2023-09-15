Veltman trial day 7 — Crown to continue case

The Crown is expected to continue its case, hearing from a police detective Friday as the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is accused of murder in connection with the deaths of a London, Ont. Muslim family, continues.

Veltman, 22, is facing four charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Five members of the Afzaal family were out for a walk along Hyde Park Road on June 6, 2021 when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate-motivated attack.

Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered.

CTV Windsor’s Michelle Malukse is live from the courtroom on day 7: