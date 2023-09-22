Windsor

    • Veltman trial, day 11: Evidence resumes

    Superior Court of Justice building in Windsor, Ont on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor) Superior Court of Justice building in Windsor, Ont on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)

    WARNING: The details in this article may be disturbing to some readers

    The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in relation to the deaths of the Afzaal family, resumes in court Friday.

    Veltman, 22, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

    Five members of the Afzaal family, were out for a walk on June 6, 2021 in London, Ont. when they were struck by a pick-up truck.

    Grandmother Talat, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44 and their daughter Yumnah, 15, were all killed. Their nine-year-old son, suffered serious injuries but has since recovered.

    London Police Service Det. Micha Bourdeau returned to the stand Thursday. He has spent multiple days testifying for prosecution as well as undergoing cross examination by Veltman’s lawyer Christopher Hicks.

    The Superior Court of Justice has released surveillance video from two interviews with Bourdeau and Veltman after the attack.

    The jury is returning Friday for the resumption of the Crown’s case.

