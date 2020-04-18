Vehicle occupant in hospital after Leamington crash
Published Saturday, April 18, 2020 4:49PM EDT
OPP are investigating a crash in Leamington, Ont. on Saturday, April 18, 2020 that sent one person to hospital. (Source: OPP)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex OPP say a two-vehicle crash in Leamington has resulted in serious injuries.
The crash happened on Erie Street South Saturday morning.
Police say two vehicles collided, sending one of the occupants to an area hospital for treatment.
Erie Street South between Melrose Avenue and Pulford Avenue was closed for the investigation, which continues.