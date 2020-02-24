WINDSOR, ONT -- Seven people were taken to hospital, with one person in life-threatening condition, following a four-vehicle collision in Leamington Sunday evening.

Provincial police say three vehicles were heading north on Highway 77 near Road 6 about 8:15 p.m. when a southbound vehicle crossed into their lane.

Six people in the vehicles heading north had injuries, ranging from minor to non-life threatening.

Police say the driver of the southbound vehicle, the one occupant, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The OPP technical collision unit is investigating the crash.