Four-vehicle crash in Leamington injures seven
Published Monday, February 24, 2020 6:05AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, February 25, 2020 12:39PM EST
Essex OPP are investigating a four-vehicle crash that injured seven people (Source: OPP)
WINDSOR, ONT -- Seven people were taken to hospital, with one person in life-threatening condition, following a four-vehicle collision in Leamington Sunday evening.
Provincial police say three vehicles were heading north on Highway 77 near Road 6 about 8:15 p.m. when a southbound vehicle crossed into their lane.
Six people in the vehicles heading north had injuries, ranging from minor to non-life threatening.
Police say the driver of the southbound vehicle, the one occupant, suffered life-threatening injuries.
The OPP technical collision unit is investigating the crash.