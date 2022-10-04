Vehicle crashes into pole on Matchette Road

A brand new pole and the old one were cracked during a single-vehicle collision on Matchette Road.

Windsor police officers responded to the 3800 block of Matchette Road at 12:39 a.m. on Tuesday.

A brand new pole and the old one were cracked early this morning during a single car collision on Matchette. pic.twitter.com/2WPLdw6Nm8 — Bob BellaciccoCTV (@BBellaciccoCTV) October 4, 2022

The road was shut down in both directions for the investigation. It was expected to be closed for several hours.

Drivers were being told to use an alternate route.