

CTV Windsor





Skateboarders and other users of the Tecumseh Skate Park will have to find somewhere else to go temporarily.

Town officials said Wednesday the skate park at 917 Lesperance Rd is temporarily closed following vandalism late Sunday night.

The Parks and Recreation Department will be undertaking work to determine how best to clean the structure and protect it from future incidents.

“To say we are disappointed is an understatement,” said Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara. “We are outraged that a community amenity residents requested in our Parks plan, has been damaged by the act of individuals with no respect.”

He says the skate park is a popular location that provides safe and screen-free outdoor fun for so many of their young residents.

“Now they are being punished as a result of individuals who disrespected and damaged this park,” says McNamara. “This is unacceptable as my council colleagues and I have zero tolerance for these acts.”

The skate park was constructed in 2012 following a number of requests for a facility of this type in Town. It sees on average 40 to 50 users per day and is the location for the annual Skate & Scooter Jam held in June.

Fencing has been placed around the skate park and stepped up patrols by the OPP will be occurring. The fencing is locked and the Town requests that users stay out of the park until it re-opens.

“We are hopeful that when the park reopens, it is treated with respect,” said Paul Anthony, Director of Parks & Recreation. “We thank the users who do so already and hope that they help us in the future to protect this park and all recreational facilities in Tecumseh.”

The Town has zero tolerance for vandalism and is working with the Essex County OPP to investigate this incident and bring charges against the individuals responsible.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You may also leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.