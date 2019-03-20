

CTV Windsor





A province-wide protest of funding changes that saw students walk out of class across Ontario Wednesday led to a temporary blockage of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

The protest at the University of Windsor proved to be a large demonstration that blocked motorists from accessing the border crossing at the Wyandotte Street West entrance.

“We’re going to continue to shut down the bridge at every protest we do until they reverse the cuts,” says Edy Haddad, a first-year student at the University of Windsor.

The Canadian Federation of Students' Ontario chapter organized the protests at nearly 20 campuses across Ontario in escalating action against the plan of the Progressive Conservative government. Those participating demand the province increase funding for education and eliminate tuition fees.

“We’ll keep doing it until we get a response,” says Marianne Knatati, another student joining in the protest.

Students walked out at noon in Windsor and rallied before marching to the bridge – until police showed up to clear the entrance.

“Actions like this work,” says Haddad. “Whether it's here or the middle of the Gardener Expressway or Sarnia, we will commence actions like across the province and it's only going to get bigger and stronger.”

Flanked by unions showing their solidarity, the post-secondary students expressed their displeasure with the Ford government’s plan to cut education spending as a means to trim Ontario’s multi-billion dollar deficit.

University of Windsor students take part in province wide walk out. People upset with Ford Government plans on OSAP. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/7fFu79m51v — Chris Campbell (@CCampbellCTV) March 20, 2019

The changes will scrap free tuition for low-income students and end the six month grace period for students to pay back Ontario Student Assistance Program loans.

“Cutting the OSAP funding isn’t helping Ontario. We’re the future of Ontario. Investing in our students is investing in Ontario’s future,” says Kantati.

There have been a number of protests against the OSAP changes since being announced in January and organizers of Wednesday’s walkout promise there will be more until the government repeals its initiative.

"I don't care who does this, whether it's [premier] Doug Ford, whether it's the Trudeau government,” says Haddad. “We need universal, free post-secondary education to support Canadians.”

Merrilee Fullerton, the minister of training, colleges and universities, said other Tory legislators as well as ministry staff have met with the student organization.

"I believe students have the right to respectful protest. But the reality is, we were left with a $15 billion deficit that needs to be addressed," she said in a statement.

"Students and their families make great sacrifices to pursue post-secondary education. For them, every dollar counts. We are lowering tuition fees by 10 per cent, keeping more money in students' pockets. We are giving students the power to choose the services they support on their campuses."

The government has said that schools are expected to absorb the loss in revenue from the tuition cut.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said he hopes the government will listen to the backlash from students.

"I know in my own riding, at the University of Guelph, students are concerned about the loss of our campus radio station, campus newspaper, and just services that support students because that funding won't be there anymore," he said.

Interim Liberal leader, John Fraser, said the changes aren't going over well with families, either.

"It's making it harder it harder for families, it's putting more debt on families, it's going in the wrong direction," he said.

The previous Liberal government had increased the number of grants and made it possible for low-income students to attend college or university free of cost.

Under that program, low-income students could qualify for grants large enough to cover the full cost of tuition under the previous plan, but now a portion of the funding they receive will be a loan.

-- with files from The Canadian Press