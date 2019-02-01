

CTV Windsor





Some St. Clair College students are protesting OSAP changes proposed by the province.

The students gathered at the main Windsor campus on Friday.

On Jan. 24, University of Windosr students also denounced the recent changes to the 10 per cent cut in tuition fees by the Ontario PC government.

The students believe any benefit they might see from lower tuition fees will be outweighed by the increased student debt and various out-of-pocket expenses.

A petition is circulating online called "Stop Doug Ford's cuts to OSAP."