Students, workers, alumni, and concerned community members gathered at the University of Windsor in response to recent cuts by the Ontario government.

The group held a rally Thursday at 12 p.m., outside of the CAW Student Centre on the University of Windsor campus.

The group is denouncing the recent changes to provincial funding for post-secondary education in Ontario.

The protesters say the most egregious of these changes include:

- A broad 4 per cent cut to institutional funding, which will impact the operating budgets of individual universities

- The elimination of “free tuition” subsidies for low-income students

- A reduction in provincial grants awarded through OSAP

- The elimination of the six-month grace period free of interest rates after graduation

- Cuts to funding for campus life, including student clubs and associations

Students say they are not fooled by the Ontario government’s attempts to disguise these cuts behind an overall reduction in tuition fees.

The students believe any benefit they might see from lower tuition fees will be outweighed by the increased student debt and various out-of-pocket expenses.

