WINDSOR, ONT. -- The University of Windsor will host two on-campus community COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the Faculty of Education parking lot near the corner of California and University avenues on Tuesday, August 24 and Friday, September 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Health cards are not required for vaccination and the clinic will be outdoors and barrier-free.

First and second mRNA vaccines will be available to anyone born in 2009 or earlier.

This is our shot to end the pandemic and begin the return to normal,” says UWindsor President and Vice-Chancellor Rob Gordon.

The University’s Take a Jab vaccination campaign encourages students and others in the community not only to get into the ring and “Knock Out COVID,” but to carry the vaccination message to others in Windsor-Essex County.

The campaign is teaming the University with the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance to help students and other young people in the community get the facts and support they need to overcome vaccine hesitancy and access vaccination in the community. For more information on the campaign, visit uwindsor.ca/takeajab.

One aspect of the campaign is the “Get social about the jab to win” contest, which offers weekly prizes for sharing stories on social media encouraging friends and family to do their part in the fight against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated. It runs through Sept. 17.