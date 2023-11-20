UWindsor getting 24 new nurse practitioner training positions

The Ontario government is boosting the number of spots available to train new nurse practitioners, including adding 24 new positions at University of Windsor.

It’s part of 121 additional training positions added to the Primary Health Care Nurse Practitioner Program this year, helping to grow the nurse practitioner workforce for years to come.

“Our government recognizes the important frontline work nurse practitioners do to provide people primary care and support,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Expanding training opportunities to become a nurse practitioner will grow this important profession, ensuring more Ontarians can connect to high-quality care, when and where they need it.”

Nurse practitioners are registered nurses with advanced university education that can provide primary care in nurse practitioner-led clinics, long-term care homes, hospitals, and other community settings. They connect people to a full range of health care services including prescribing, ordering and interpreting tests, and diagnosing and treating illnesses.

“Nurse practitioners play a key role in our plan to build a resilient health care system in Ontario,” said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities. “Supporting additional training seats will ensure more graduates are part of the next generation of health care professionals that will provide Ontarians the excellent care they deserve.”

Since September 2023, additional nurse practitioner positions include up to:

24 new positions at University of Windsor

20 new positions at University of Toronto

17 new positions at Toronto Metropolitan University

16 new positions at Western University

15 new positions at Queen’s University

11 new positions at York University

8 new positions at McMaster University

6 new positions at Laurentian University of Sudbury

4 new positions at Lakehead University

This expansion, which is part of the government’s Your Health Plan, brings the total number of nurse practitioner training positions up to 321 at schools across the province, and brings the province closer to its goal of 350.

Government officials say it is one more way the province is ensuring Ontarians can access convenient and connected care, closer to home.

The Community Commitment Program for Nurses offers a $25,000 incentive for nurses who commit to work in an area of highest need for two years. This program has hired more than 3,700 nurses since 2020.

Applications are open for the Ontario Learn and Stay Grant for the 2023-24 academic year. The grant provides full, upfront funding for tuition, books and other costs for first-year postsecondary students who enrol in an eligible nursing, paramedic or medical laboratory technologist program and agree to stay in high-needs communities to work after graduation for a term of service.