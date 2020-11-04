WINDSOR, ONT. -- A University of Windsor volleyball all-star will be headed to Sweden to start his professional career.

Lancer Brad Gyemi has signed a professional contract overseas with Lunds VK in Lund, Sweden this season.

“I am absolutely thrilled and I am so grateful for the help I have received from James Gravelle, assistant coach Will Alexander, and my teammates in developing our skills together so that players like me can have the opportunity to play in Europe,” Gyemi said in a news release.

“It has been a dream of mine to play professional volleyball overseas since I was young. I feel for my teammates who won't get to play this season while I have this opportunity.”

Lunds Volleybollklubb plays in the first division in the country. Established in 2009, they offer volleyball opportunities for all skill levels, including both professional and recreational.

Gyemi came across the opportunity in Sweden through his agent and was signed with the intention of starting on the right pin for the team. The process was finalized this week when he was granted a work permit.

"I am proud of Brad and very happy for him to have signed to play this season in Sweden,” said Lancer head coach Gravelle. “No one has worked harder than him and so it's great to see that hard work pay off. We all wish Brad every success in his professional career!"