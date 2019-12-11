The Windsor Express have made a pitch to move into an old building downtown Windsor.

The basketball team announced a proposal Wednesday to move into the old Windsor Arena, also known as The Barn.

Express Owner Dartis Willis says three years of work is still in progress.

The concept is to turn the old arena into a downtown community-based facility.

The city announced in May that requests for expressions of interest were being put out for the arena.

The 95-year-old building closed in 2014, and was home to the Windsor Spitfires and Lancers – but also the Detroit Cougars and even the Detroit Red Wings for one season.

Since it closed, the city has been using it as an indoor storage facility for salt.