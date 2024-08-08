WINDSOR
Windsor

    • University of Windsor’s Sarah Mitton qualifies for shot put finals

    Sarah Mitton of Canada competes during the women's shot put qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Sarah Mitton of Canada competes during the women's shot put qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Share

    Sarah Mitton, a University of Windsor alumni, has qualified for the Women’s Shot Put Final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

    Mitton is the first Canadian woman to qualify for the final.

    She came out on top with the furthest distance of 19.77 metres. New Zealand’s Maddi Wesche had the second furthest distance with 19.25 metres.

    The final takes place Friday at 1:37 p.m. EST.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News