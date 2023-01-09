University of Windsor remembers lives lost in Flight 752 tragedy

A memorial event is honouring members of the University of Windsor community who died in the January 2020 crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 shortly after its takeoff in Tehran.

There were 176 people killed on Jan. 8, 2020 when the aircraft was shot down.

Among the 55 Canadians on board, five people were connected to UWindsor.

They are biology research assistant Samira Bashiri; engineering doctoral students Hamidreza Setareh Kokab, Pedram Jadidi, and Zahra Naghibi; and Naghibi’s spouse Mohammad Abbaspour Ghadi.

The university is hosting a special hour-long memorial inside the CAW Student Centre on Monday.

More to come..