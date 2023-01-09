University of Windsor remembers lives lost in Flight 752 tragedy

Dr. Chris Houser, interim vice president of research & innovation for the University of Windsor acts as emcee for the Flight 752 Memorial Event in Windsor, Ont., on Jan. 9, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) Dr. Chris Houser, interim vice president of research & innovation for the University of Windsor acts as emcee for the Flight 752 Memorial Event in Windsor, Ont., on Jan. 9, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Canada officially buying F-35 fighter jet for $19B to replace CF-18s

Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canada is officially buying the F-35 fighter jet to replace its aging CF-18s, ending the years-long search where it first began. Canada had announced plans to buy the F-35 back in 2010, before politics and government mismanagement scuttled that decision.

People pass a model of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jet, featuring CF-35 markings and the Canadian flag at the CANSEC trade show, billed as North America’s largest multi-service defence event, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver