University of Windsor extends on-campus mask policy

The University of Windsor says as Windsor-Essex and the province is currently in the sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be extending its mandatory mask policy for the month of May.

Campus officials say the decision was based on recommendations from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) and in line with other post-secondary schools.

“Though not as high as the 5th wave in January, case counts and wastewater testing results indicate continued elevated levels in our local community and it will be prudent to keep layers of protection in place against COVID-19 transmission and infection,” a release from the university said.

Officials say the school’s COVID-19 executive leadership team and the Office of Health and Safety “strongly support” an on-campus mask requirement for another month while cases remain high.

The policy will remain in effect for the entire month of May and will be re-evaluated before the end of the month.