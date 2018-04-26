

CTV Windsor





The United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County has honoured individuals and organizations who support the group’s community work.

The 14 finalists were honoured at a media event and luncheon on Thursday at the Essex Golf Club.

CEO Lorraine Goddard says they have helped more than 9,300 people receive vital supports in 2017, in addition to the countless hours of in-kind volunteer support to United Way and the community.

“These awards demonstrate that we can accomplish more by working together to support the community,” says Goddard. “I want to thank all of our donors and supporters who are working with us to change lives in Windsor-Essex.”

The United Way says the individuals, workplaces and unions give back to the community by running workplace giving campaigns, holding bake sales and other fundraising events, and volunteering their time to stuff backpacks, mentor young people, and to help United Way share the impact of its work.

“It is so important in this day and age to show that we care for each other as a community. These individuals and organizations are doing exceptional work to support people right here at home,” says Eric Griggs, Chair of United Way’s Fundraising Campaign Cabinet.

At the media event, the recipients were announced for six “I Believe in My Community” awards.

Leading the Way Award – Tom Weber, RBC Dominion Securities

The Leading the Way Award, presented by UNIFOR Local 2458, honours an individual or group that has significantly contributed to the community through United Way through a one-time gift, or gifts given over a period of time. The award honours an individual or group for their extraordinary service and commitment to building a stronger community.

Tom Weber has been a United Way supporter for more than 20 years, back to when his family owned a Canadian Tire store in downtown Windsor. Being downtown, he saw many of his customers struggle and had a sense of urgency to do something about it, so he rolled up his sleeves and led the United Way Campaign there. In addition to volunteering on several United Way Leadership Giving and Major Gifts committees over the years, he inspires others to give through his workplace, as an RBC Dominion Securities Wealth Management Advisor. His office has achieved 100% employee participation in the annual campaign over the last several years.

Spirit of Community Award – Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 543

The Spirit of Community Award, sponsored by Enwin Utilities, recognizes the organization that best exemplifies the spirit of caring for the people of our community through outstanding employee and community engagement.

CUPE 543 involves their members in the community far beyond the annual United Way giving campaign. They volunteer with the Summer Lunch program, serving lunch and providing a special final camp day to the kids. They also sponsor a student in the On Track to Success program, bringing members out to work directly with the On Track student they sponsor. They were also instrumental in bringing the value of this program to CUPE Council. This presentation resulted in a second CUPE Local sponsoring the program in the Leamington area. And they sponsor and volunteer with many other sports teams and local charities.

Community Partnership Award – Canada Post

The Community Partnership Award, sponsored by UNIFOR Local 444, recognizes the success of the campaign through the partnership of employees and management within the organization in support of United Way.

Canada Post had an incredible year this year, increasing their campaign 78% to more than $27,000. This was achieved by employees and management working together, and by the time spent by Tish Glenn (United Way Board Member) and Phil Lyons (Employee Campaign Coordinator) planning presentations for all staff, and spending time to canvass them individually and ensure that all employees know that even though they’re donating to a national government campaign, their donations STAY LOCAL. In addition to doubling the number of presentations this year, Phil also shared a story about how United Way funded programs had helped him through a difficult time and employees responded to that by increasing their gift.

Lead United Team Award - TD Bank Group

The Lead United Team Award, presented by UNIFOR Local 200, distinguishes the workplace team which implements best practices in Leadership Giving, and encourages contributions at the Leadership level of $1,200 or more.

TD Bank Group has a strong history of supporting the communities in which they operate. In an effort to grow their community support this year, staff members Eric Griggs and Michelle Rennie provided opportunity for United Way to speak with TD’s Wealth Management, Commercial Banking and Financial Planning teams about the impact and importance of leadership donations and during these meetings, shared their own personal reasons for being Leadership donors. This peer to peer pitch helped to achieve tremendous growth in TD’s Leadership giving during the 2017 campaign. TD also provided the opportunity for one of their staff members to join United Way’s Leadership Giving working group which helped to increase growth in Leadership giving across the entire 2017 Campaign.

Quantum Leap Giving Award – Diageo Canada

The Quantum Leap Giving Award, presented by UNIFOR Local 1959, distinguishes an organization in which employees make an impact on our community through tremendous growth in their United Way fundraising campaign over last year.

Diageo Canada accomplished many notable things this year, increasing the number of donors as well as the average gift, with a total raised of almost $92 thousand dollars, a 53% increase over the year before. This was achieved through dedicating a one-week period to highlighting the campaign just before the holidays, doing presentations highlighting the impact of their past donations, incentives to receive Diageo spirits products based on individual giving level, and a generous one-to-one corporate match for all employee donations. The company also gives all employees one week of paid time to volunteer in the community and they’re looking forward to attending upcoming United Days of Caring opportunities.

Campaign Hero Award - University of Windsor Campaign Team

The Campaign Hero Award, presented by Windsor Family Credit Union, salutes the Employee Campaign Coordinator, Canvasser or Team that demonstrates best practices, creativity, enthusiasm and energy in leading their United Way campaign to either maintain or increase their results.

This year’s recipient organization set itself apart by reaching its highest level of giving, with a 12% increase over last year, because of new initiatives lead by the committee’s Co-Chair Sheri Lowrie. The team focused on opportunities for their colleagues to become more engaged in the work of United Way, leading many people to join both Women Leading the Way and Emerging Philanthropists groups this year. Kevin Johnson, Monika Burgess, Sara McNorton, Sheri Lowrie, Soula Serra, and longstanding Chair Dr. Datta Pillay all volunteer their own time to ensure the campaign’s success by writing Daily News articles, speaking at presentations, canvassing their colleagues, organizing several events and securing raffle prizes. Special thanks go out to Sheri Lowrie for her dedication to the University of Windsor United Way campaign through her maternity leave, even advocating on the principals in United Way’s Taking Back Our Neighbourhoods Report at Kingsville Town Council.