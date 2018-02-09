

A new problem has emerged from Ontario’s minimum wage hike.

Labour leaders are being pressured by some of their members to bargain for wage increases, similar to those that went to workers making minimum wage.

The provincial government’s legislation to increase the minimum wage came into effect this year. The starting wage climbed from $11.60 to $14 an hour.

Labour leaders say in some instances, asking for that much money might pose a stumbling block during contract negotiations.

The President of the Windsor and District Labour Council, Brian Hogan, says while it's good that rank and file members continue to challenge the leadership, Bill 148 was more than just about wages.

Hogan tells CTV News it helped create better working conditions.

“People who were in domestic violence and they got paid leave,” says Hogan.

The legislation also mandates equal pay for part-time and temporary workers doing the same job as full-time employees, increases vacation entitlements to three weeks after a worker has been with their company for five years, requires employees to be paid for three hours if their shift is cancelled within 48 hours of its start, and expands personal emergency leave to 10 days per year, two of them paid.