WINDSOR, ONT. -- As concern surrounding the spread of COVID-19 within the agri-farm sector mounts, the United Food and Commercial Workers Union is calling for more protection for employees.

On Monday UFCW Canada had an online meeting with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to advocate for better health and safety protections for migrant workers in Windsor and Essex County.

A news release from UFCW Canada issued Tuesday said national representative Santiago Escobar told members of the health unit board that sustained collaboration between governments, employers and unions will be needed to address COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor area farms.

“Like all workers in Canada, migrant farm workers deserve safe and healthy work environments, humane living conditions, and respect on the job, and every precaution should be taken to protect these workers from contracting the coronavirus,” says Escobar.

According to the WECHU website, to date there have been 939 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among workers in the agri-farm sector including two who have died. There are currently six agricultural facilities experiencing outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

OGVG Canada said during the meeting it encouraged the health unit to work with unions, governments, and employers to implement measures including: