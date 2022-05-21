Unifor employees poised to strike at Enbridge Gas
Unifor Local 999 members are inching towards a strike at midnight on May 25 as wage negotiations stall.
According to a press released issued Friday, wage negotiations with a mediator failed to produce a “satisfactory offer” from employer Enbridge Gas.
Local 999 represents more than 100 workers at the storage, transmission and operations (STO) at Enbridge Gas facilities throughout Ontario.
As wage negotiations stall, Unifor says that members are left with little choice other than to begin strike action on May 25.
"We refuse to let inflation eat into our wages," said Jeff Gray, President of Local 999. "We are ready to negotiate a resolution but it must ensure our wages are protected."
The release adds that if Enbridge Gas does not provide a fair offer, picket lines will be drawn at the Dawn Hub at 3012 Bentpath Line in Tupperville, Ont.
“A strike would impact the safe and reliable operations at the largest storage and transmission plant in Canada and potentially impact the delivery of natural gas to customers,” the release adds.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BALLOT BOX
BALLOT BOX | Zingers and punchlines: Breaking down what happened this week on the Ontario campaign trail
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'act of madness,' former U.K. PM Blair says
The United Kingdom's former prime minister Tony Blair says Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine is an 'act of madness.' In an interview on CTV's Question Period airing Sunday, Blair said Putin doesn't appear to be the same man he knew in the early 2000s.
BREAKING | Woman dies in Brampton, Ont. during severe Ontario thunderstorm
A woman in Brampton, Ont. is dead after a severe thunderstorm hit most of southern Ontario on Saturday afternoon.
Flu cases on the rise in Canada despite expected fall
The federal government is reporting a sharp rise in influenza in recent months, at a time of the year when detected cases generally start to fall in Canada.
Storm topples trees in southern Ont., killing 1; warnings remain for parts of Ont., Que.
As the May long weekend kicked off, a massive thunderstorm in southern Ontario brought strong wind gusts that knocked down trees, took out power and left one person dead.
Youngest of 10 Buffalo shooting victims laid to rest
Roberta Drury, a 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket, was remembered at her funeral Saturday for her love for family and friends, tenacity 'and most of all, that smile that could light up a room.'
The science behind why smoke seems to follow you around a campfire
Why does smoke seem to follow you around a campfire? B.C. research scientist Kerry Anderson told CTVNews.ca the answer actually boils down to physics.
Expert's tips on what to do if you're being carjacked amid rash of Toronto incidents
Some drivers in Toronto may be feeling on edge as Toronto is dealing with a rash of violent carjackings targeting mostly high-end vehicles.
A year of trauma, catharsis and finally peace for some survivors of Kamloops school
The nightmares started last May, said Harvey McLeod, chief of the Upper Nicola Indian Band and a survivor of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
Marineland bans lawyer, filmmaker and scientist among others from entering park
Marineland has banned a number of people from its premises, some of whom have never visited the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, days before the facility was set to open for the season.
Kitchener
-
Heavy storm hammers Waterloo Region, 'extensive' power outages reported
A severe thunderstorm caused extensive damage, fallen trees, downed hydro lines and power outages across Waterloo Region on Saturday.
-
Victoria Day: What's open and closed in Waterloo Region
The May Long Weekend is underway and Victoria Day celebrations are in full swing across Ontario.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Father of deceased Cambridge boy found dead: WRPS
A man found dead in Milton early Friday morning is believed to be Curtis Hesselink, the father of an 8-year-old boy found dead in Cambridge last week.
London
-
Severe thunderstorm causes damage in London, Ont. Saturday
The first day of the Victoria Day long weekend saw a fast-moving severe thunderstorm roll through London late morning and cause significant damage, including downed trees and power outages.
-
Reported gas leak postpones London Majors home opener
It was definitely a night to remember for people in attendance at Labatt Park on Friday evening after a reported gas leak forced the evacuation of the park during the season opener.
-
BALLOT BOX
BALLOT BOX | Zingers and punchlines: Breaking down what happened this week on the Ontario campaign trail
On this week's episode of Ballot Box, the team gives you the debate highlights and brings in some experts to talk about candidates' strategies moving forward.
Barrie
-
Orillia Farmers' Market kicks off summer season
This morning, the sun was still shining in the sunshine city as the local Farmers' Market kicked off its summer season.
-
Deadly fire under investigation in Georgina
One person died when a fire broke out at a home in Georgina.
-
Ontario reports lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since end of February
Ontario is reporting another 13 deaths related to COVID-19 as the positivity rate in the province continues to slowly decline.
Northern Ontario
-
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.
-
What to do when your home appraisal falls short as the housing market cools
The cooling housing market has left some buyers with mortgages that can't cover the full cost of their home following an appraisal. Toronto-based mortgage broker Mary Sialtsis discusses what options these buyers have.
-
It’s the weekend…rest, relax and enjoy these activities
Here are some of the activities you can check out this long holiday weekend in Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect in eastern Ontario
Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario as a powerful storm moves across the province.
-
Meet Beastie Boy, the pet pig from Quebec who can help clear your garden
A nine-year-old Quebec boy has started his own business, offering to help clear garden space with the help of a mini pig, who digs up bugs, roots and weeds.
-
Ottawa police charge street racers caught 90 km/h above limit
Two drivers apparently racing each other on Strandherd Drive Friday night have lost their licences for a month and their cars have been impounded.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman dies in Brampton, Ont. during severe Ontario thunderstorm
A woman in Brampton, Ont. is dead after a severe thunderstorm hit most of southern Ontario on Saturday afternoon.
-
Marineland bans lawyer, filmmaker and scientist among others from entering park
Marineland has banned a number of people from its premises, some of whom have never visited the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, days before the facility was set to open for the season.
-
This is where the winning tickets for Lotto Max were bought in Ontario
While no one has won the $70 million jackpot, multiple Ontario residents can now say they are a million dollars richer after winning other prizes.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Tornados possible in several areas of Quebec, severe thunderstorms elsewhere
Environment Canada says "potentially life-threatening" tornados could form in several southern Quebec areas Saturday afternoon.
-
After weeks of questions over Bill 96 and health, official answers still lack detail
Quebec's College of Physicians and some top lawyers say there's lots of grey area in how Bill 96 will play out in health care -- even after multiple requests to the province to clear up confusion.
-
Kahnawake students lead protest against Quebec's Bill 96
Following demonstrations last weekend in Montreal where thousands walked through the downtown core in protest of Quebec's French-language laws, students in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake are leading a walk of protest Saturday.
Atlantic
-
'I'm just in shock': Fire at Dartmouth scrap metal business out; air quality improves
A section of Dartmouth's Burnside Industrial Park was shut down Friday after a fire in a scrapyard triggered alerts and air quality warnings.
-
Kalin's Call: Warmer temperatures, risk of thunderstorms expected for long weekend
Some warmer temperatures are expected for the Maritimes during the upcoming May long weekend. With that, however, brings a few rounds of showers with a risk of thunderstorms.
-
Costs reach $25.6 million for public inquiry into 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting has already cost $25.6 million to investigate the April 18-19, 2020, rampage -- and there are still about five months remaining in its mandate.
Winnipeg
-
Ex-wife of Winnipeg man charged in 'horrifically grisly' death granted protection order, court records show
A review of court records paints a disturbing picture of a Winnipeg man now charged in what the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has described as the “horrifically grisly” homicide of a young Indigenous woman in North Kildonan.
-
Remains of eight dogs found in freezer of vacant Winnipeg home
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service found the remains of eight dogs inside a freezer at a vacant Winnipeg home.
-
Flooding caused more than $1 million in damage to Manitoba community
One Manitoba community is facing more than $1 million in damage due to flooding, and it’s likely that number will continue to grow.
Calgary
-
Behind the lens: Calgary Flames photographer reflects on incredible career with 'C' of Red
Gerry Thomas has had a front row seat to monumental moments in Calgary Flames history and for the past 33 years, he’s been able to capture it all on camera.
-
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't run in upcoming party leadership race
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will not be running in the race to pick a new leader of his United Conservative party.
-
CTrain stations closed along Seventh Avenue for maintenance and cleaning until Tuesday
CTrain stations along Seventh Avenue, along with the Victoria Park/Stampede and Erlton/Stampede stations, will be closed to train and bus traffic from Saturday until Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't run in upcoming party leadership race
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will not be running in the race to pick a new leader of his United Conservative party.
-
Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'act of madness,' former U.K. PM Blair says
The United Kingdom's former prime minister Tony Blair says Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine is an 'act of madness.' In an interview on CTV's Question Period airing Sunday, Blair said Putin doesn't appear to be the same man he knew in the early 2000s.
-
Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1
Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police seek witnesses to 'completely unprovoked' bear spray attack in Chinatown
Vancouver police are investigating an unprovoked bear spray attack on a senior in Chinatown Friday morning that they say was preceded by racist comments.
-
developing
developing | Man shot in Surrey Saturday morning, RCMP say
Mounties in Surrey are investigating a shooting at a home north of the city centre Saturday morning.
-
A year of trauma, catharsis and finally peace for some survivors of Kamloops school
The nightmares started last May, said Harvey McLeod, chief of the Upper Nicola Indian Band and a survivor of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.