More than a thousand people are expected to turn out for a rally along Windsor’s riverfront on Friday.

The rally has been organized by Unifor and the Windsor and District Labour Council in support of GM workers who are losing their jobs in Oshawa and autoworkers across Canada.

Labour Council President Brian Hogan tells CTV Windsor they can’t watch GM leave Oshawa.

“Us as taxpayers, we bailed out GM, and now they’re bailing on us,” says Hogan, referring to the $13.7-billion paid by the federal and Ontario governments in 2009 to rescue GM Canada and Chrysler Canada from potential bankruptcy.

Hogan says the rally is meant to support the more than 2,500 employees at the GM plant in Oshawa who will lose their jobs when the plant closes in 2019.

Hogan adds they are also rallying to bring attention to the impact the move will have on Ontario and Canada.

Hogan tells CTV Windsor both the provincial and federal government can do more for GM workers.

“If you're for the people, than you've got to roll up your sleeves and talk to these corporations who are making billions of dollars and dismantling our tax base and dismantling a great community like Oshawa,” says Hogan.

Unifor, the union that represents the auto workers, says the protest will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Dieppe Gardens with GM’s headquarters in Detroit as the backdrop.

The union says busloads of autoworkers from across Ontario will be in Windsor for the rally, including hundreds of employees from Oshawa.

Earlier this week, GM rejected Unifor’s plans to keep the Oshawa plant open past 2019.

Unifor president Jerry Dias said the union is still not be accepting the closure, and the automaker has picked a fight with the entire country.

GM officials said they responded to Unifor proposals from December and invited the union to begin constructive discussions on transition strategies and supports for Oshawa Assembly workers who may elect to either retire or pursue new careers following their work for GM.

GM detailed some of these transition supports in a letter to Unifor.

On Dec. 14, GM Canada announced millions of dollars in training support for Oshawa Assembly employees who wish to transition to new careers but may require additional training.

GM officials say they have been contacted by more than 20 large employers across Durham Region and the GTA interested in hiring GM workers for up to 5,000 positions they plan to fill over the next two years.

Unifor has been running ads critical of the company's decision and highlighting that it accepted $11 billion in bailout funds from Canadian governments in the financial downturn. The union has also emphasized the many spin-off jobs that depend on the Oshawa plant and the wider impacts of its closure on the economy.