Unifor president Jerry Dias says he is ‘deeply disappointed’ after meeting with General Motors officials about the closure of the Oshawa plant.

General Motors continued discussions with Unifor officials on Tuesday related to Oshawa Assembly workers.

The meeting came after GM’s ‘accelerated transformation’ announcement on Nov. 26, 2018, which would see the Oshawa plant close in 2019.

Dias spoke to media in Windsor after the meeting.

“It’s a bout corporate greed,” says Dias. “It’s about the lack of acknowledgement about the success that GM is enjoying today.”

Dias says the union is still not accepting the closure of our Oshawa facilities. A large rally is planned in Windsor on Friday.

“GM has not only picked a fight with Unifor but they have picked a fight with all of Canada,” says Dias.

GM officials say they responded to Unifor proposals from December and invited the union to begin constructive discussions on transition strategies and supports for Oshawa Assembly workers who may elect to either retire or pursue new careers following their work for GM.

GM detailed some of these transition supports in a letter to Unifor.

On Dec. 14, GM Canada announced millions of dollars in training support for Oshawa Assembly employees who wish to transition to new careers but may require additional training.

GM officials say they have been contacted by more than 20 large employers across Durham Region and the GTA interested in hiring GM workers for up to 5,000 positions they plan to fill over the next two years.

“Canadians are furious today and frankly so am I,” says Dias.