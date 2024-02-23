WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Unifor and Jamieson Laboratories reach tentative agreement

    300 unionized employees have walked off the job after terms were not met with Jamieson Laboratories. Feb. 1, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) 300 unionized employees have walked off the job after terms were not met with Jamieson Laboratories. Feb. 1, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Unifor and Jamieson Laboratories have reached a tentative agreement after several weeks of negotiations.

    About 317 members of Unifor Local 195 employed by Jamieson have been on strike since Feb. 1.

    No details will be released until the ratification meeting scheduled for this Sunday.

    The tentative agreement is unanimously endorsed by the national union and the Local 195 bargaining committee, according to a news release by the union on Friday.

    Union president Emile Nabbout says wages had been the main sticking point in talks.

    A ratification meeting is scheduled for this Sunday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

    The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

    Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?

    Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News