Unifor and Jamieson Laboratories reach tentative agreement

Unifor and Jamieson Laboratories have reached a tentative agreement after several weeks of negotiations.

About 317 members of Unifor Local 195 employed by Jamieson have been on strike since Feb. 1.

No details will be released until the ratification meeting scheduled for this Sunday.

The tentative agreement is unanimously endorsed by the national union and the Local 195 bargaining committee, according to a news release by the union on Friday.

Union president Emile Nabbout says wages had been the main sticking point in talks.

A ratification meeting is scheduled for this Sunday.