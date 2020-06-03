WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Unemployed Help Centre of Windsor Inc. will be distributing emergency food boxes in Essex and Harrow with the help of Unifor Local 444.

The boxes will be handed out on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Essex Centre Sports Complex and will then move to Harrow where volunteers will distribute food from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Harrow Arena parking lot.

“Unifor Local 444 has long enjoyed our relationship with UHC, and we are pleased to partner again this Saturday to distribute emergency food boxes,” President of Unifor Local 444 Dave Cassidy said in a news release. “This virus has impacted countless families, and the last thing any of our families should also worry about is putting food on the table.”

A need was once again identified in the Essex County communities after an initial distribution in the towns on May 16.

Cassidy, along with Local 444 members and several town councillors, will be volunteering to give out the food hampers on Saturday.

“When June floated the idea of helping to feed residents of my hometown in Essex/Harrow, I was touched and told her we would do whatever she needed,” Cassidy said. “The councillors were also quick to get on board and make this happen."

UHC believes given the initial demand at these two hub locations there will be another large turnout.

“Dave and his members continue to support us no matter what they are going through themselves during this pandemic,” said June Muir, chief executive officer of UHC. “Dave had the necessary contacts to get these hubs up and running and was more than willing to reach out to the arenas and town councillors to make this happen as quickly as possible.”

