WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Unemployment Help Centre is noticing a sharp increase in the number of people they serve.

To help the centre, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is hosting a nonperishable food drive on Thursday. Starting at 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., participants are asked to bring a food item to the campus on Prince Road.

"Over the past few months, HDGH has received lunches, dinners, pop, parades and masks and more from our community," said President and CEO Janice Kaffer. "It is now our time to pay this support forward and help our partners at the Unemployed Help Centre."

Vehicles from UHC will be located in front of the Toldo Neurobehavioral Institute to safely take the items.

"With the support from both the generous staff at HDGH as well as that form the community, I am confident we will replenish some of our bare shelves at our UHC Food Bank to help provide this basic need" said UHC Executive Director June Muir.

The UHC offices remain closed, but the food-bank operation on Cantelon drive is open for drive thru and walk-up food collections from 11 a.m - 2 p.m. Monday - Wednesday and Friday.