WINDSOR, ONT. -- A county-based drive-thru food hub is opening in Leamington on Friday to help feed those in need.

In response to COVID-19, the Unemployed Help Centre announced The Salvation Army’s food bank, which is a member of the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association, will be operating a hub at its Leamington Community Church.

The Leamington Food Hub will distribute pre-packed emergency food boxes containing about seven days’ worth of food per person.

“Recent reports have revealed the municipality of Leamington has a slightly higher rate of poverty than the national average with 19 per cent of children living in low-income households,” said a news release from the Unemployed Help Centre, highlighting the need for a county-based program.

Assistant CEO of the Unemployed Help Centre of Windsor, Maxine Deleersnyder will be on site at the Hub launch Friday to help distribute the food boxes provided by Feed Ontario as part of its COVID-19 Emergency Food Box program.

The hub will be open every Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Salvation Army at 88 Setterington St. in Leamington.

The Unemployed Help Centre has three other drive-thru food banks across Windsor-Essex, including the Unemployed Help Centre at 6955 Cantelon Drive, St. Michael’s Adult Secondary School at 477 Detroit Street, and a Belle River hub at 962 Old Tecumseh Road.