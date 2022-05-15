Ukrainian-style picnic fundraiser to be held in Windsor Sunday

A “Ukrainian Style” fundraiser picnic will take place Sunday afternoon to help support newly arrived families from Ukraine.

The event is being put on by the Windsor-Essex Canada Help Ukraine Organization and Windsor‘s Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

Homemade baked goods and Ukrainian themed gifts will be available while tickets will be sold at the door.

The event takes place between 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at Lanspeary Park.

A Ukrainian-style picnic was held to help support newly arrived families from Ukraine in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor News)