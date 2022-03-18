Ukrainian refugees arriving next week

Discussions began Thursday night on how to welcome Ukrainian refugees to Windsor-Essex. Fred Francis, executive director of the Multicultural Council met with federal politicians to discuss the region’s role.

"We let them know we're prepared to lead the initiative like we did a few years ago with the Syrian refugee crisis if asked to do so."

Over 3-millions people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the war February 24th. In three weeks Poland has welcomed more than two million of those refugees.

"We don't know if people are gonna wanna stay in surrounding countries, wait it out and go back home or if people are gonna go across the Atlantic Ocean in Canada with family and friends." said Francis.

Francis expects to see private and community sponsorships of refugees in the short term. "People are suffering for no reason. Canadians to what Canadians always do. We’re willing to help."

The Ukrainian community in our region is trying to help.

"I got a message from this woman this morning and she was asking me about settlements, about finding a place to stay. Just trying to see if there was anywhere locally that could host her family," said Roseanna Guimond.

Her mother Carol is president of the local chapter of the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada who feels people are no longer hesitant to immigrate. She says a lot of the refugees will be women, children and the elderly.

"Eventually, hopefully their husbands or fathers will be able to join them in Canada. Otherwise they'll go back to Ukraine."

It is not known when the first major wave of refugees to Canada is expected to arrive but Guimond says three Ukrainians are flying to Toronto early next week and expected to meet up and stay with family in the Windsor-Essex area.

"Some have already had their paperwork done so they’ve kinda been expedited."

Carol attended a pasta fundraiser at the Fogolar Furlan Friday and says there continues to be an outpouring of support and help from the community.

"There's quite a network of organizations here in Windsor that are ready to help immigrants as they come in."