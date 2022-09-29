U.S. Ambassador to Canada discusses Nexus, border requirements during stop in Windsor-Essex

The U.S. Ambassador to Canada visited Windsor-Essex on Thursday.

David Cohen toured the Buxton National Historic Site and visited important links between our two countries including the Ambassador Bridge and the Gordie Howe Bridge, getting an update on the progress.

CTV News Windsor’s Rich Garton sat down with the ambassador for a wide ranging interview, covering the shared border, Windsor and Detroit’s special relationship when it comes to the auto sector and the stalled Nexus program enrollment.

The Ambassador said there are currently no active discussions to end the double-vax requirement to enter the U.S.

“We want it to be as free and open as possible,” said Cohen. “We know we want commerce and people to flow easily across the border. But I mean, right now we think we're pretty comfortable with the minimal restrictions that we do have in place and we think they help to maximize the health and welfare of Americans and so there are no current plans to make any changes."

Cohen had the chance to discuss some of the reasons behind why Nexus offices in Canada, remain closed. Many media reports indicate it's because U.S. Customs and border protection officers want to carry guns.

That's a narrative ambassador Cohen swiftly rebuffed.

"That is not what the dispute is about. Period. So I will just say that as unequivocally as I can possibly say it and it's the first time I've had a chance to say it directly to a member of the media. The dispute is about is a long running dispute about the authorities and protections that CBP officers working in Nexus centers will have when they are working in Canada," said Cohen.

Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino tells CTV News the topic of Nexus offices reopening was one of the things that he discussed with his American counterpart when he was in Washington, DC.

“I think that there are some very concrete solutions that we are examining,” said Mendicino. “For example, leveraging virtual technology to make sure that we can get those applications processed as quickly as possible. And I think we'll have more to say about that in the very near future.”

Cohen says the U.S. is unwilling to reopen the centres until the officers are afforded the same authorities and protections.

He says the U.S. is prepared to extend existing memberships for nexus card holders for five years until this can be sorted out and they're also investigating a hybrid virtual interview process.

Cohen also spoke about the relationship between the two nations and the work that is going on to repair the trade relationship, that many believe was fractured, turing President Trump's time in office.

"I do think we are well on our way to rebuilding the trust between our two countries,” said Cohen. “And I think it's incredibly important that we do that because of the importance of this relationship from a trade perspective, a defense perspective and intelligence perspective, a values perspective, perspective of an impact that we can have on the rest of the world, that we once again be tied at the hip."