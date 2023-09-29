Windsor

    • Two youths downtown knock man off bike and steal his wallet: WPS

    A Windsor police cruiser sits outside of headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) A Windsor police cruiser sits outside of headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

    Windsor police have identified a 17-year-old youth and are looking for another youth after a downtown robbery.

    On Wednesday at 10:30 p.m., police say two suspects knocked an individual off his bicycle, punched him, and stole his wallet. The suspects then immediately fled the scene. The victim sustained minor physical injuries as a result.

    The first suspect was identified. He was described as a white male, 17 years old, with a slender build, dark hair, and clean shaven. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey Nike hoodie, dark blue Jordan jogging pants, and black and purple shoes.

    Suspect 2 is described as a lighter-skinned black male, approximately 17-20 years old, with a slender build, and black hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black Nike hoodie, blue jeans with fraying on the front and black Nike shoes.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Biden needs to stand with Trudeau as India-Canada rift continues: analyst

    As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands isolated over inflamed tensions with India over the killing of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil, analyst Eric Ham says U.S. President Joe Biden should seize on this moment and stand firmly beside Canada, his most steadfast ally, on this issue.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News