Two youths downtown knock man off bike and steal his wallet: WPS

Windsor police have identified a 17-year-old youth and are looking for another youth after a downtown robbery.

On Wednesday at 10:30 p.m., police say two suspects knocked an individual off his bicycle, punched him, and stole his wallet. The suspects then immediately fled the scene. The victim sustained minor physical injuries as a result.

The first suspect was identified. He was described as a white male, 17 years old, with a slender build, dark hair, and clean shaven. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey Nike hoodie, dark blue Jordan jogging pants, and black and purple shoes.

Suspect 2 is described as a lighter-skinned black male, approximately 17-20 years old, with a slender build, and black hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black Nike hoodie, blue jeans with fraying on the front and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.