WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Two youths arrested following attempted robbery in east Windsor

    Share

    Windsor police have arrested two youths in connection to an attempted robbery in east Windsor.

    On Friday around 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 5400 block of Coronation Ave.

    Officers learned that the victim, a 22-year-old male, met the suspects at an agreed location to purchase an item.

    The suspects allegedly brandished a weapon, unsuccessfully attempted to take the victim’s money, and then fled the scene. The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

    Officers located and arrested a 13-year-old male and 14-year-old male in the 6000 block of Empress St. The youths, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were each charged with robbery.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?

    In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.

    Opinion

    Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked

    Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News