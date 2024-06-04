Two youth suspects turn themselves in related to home invasion

Windsor police say two youth suspects have turned themselves in related to a downtown home invasion.

A 16-year-old and 15-year-old turned themselves into police on Tuesday.

On May 31, just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of a break-in at a residence within the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue. Through investigation, officers learned that five suspects, one of whom was armed with a machete, entered the residence.

Once inside, police say the suspects engaged in a physical altercation with the victim. The victim subsequently sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A 19-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested within the 300 block of Riverside Drive West. They have each been charged with break-and-enter, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm.

A 16-year-old male has been charged with:

Break-and-enter

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

Breach of probation

A 15-year-old male has been charged with:

Break-and-enter

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

Failure to comply with a release order

The suspects can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A fifth remains outstanding. He is described as a white male, approximately 18-21 years of age, 5’9” tall, with a small build, wearing a black “TUPAC” t-shirt, and carrying a black and yellow sweatshirt.