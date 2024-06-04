WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Two youth suspects turn themselves in related to home invasion

    Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Windsor police say two youth suspects have turned themselves in related to a downtown home invasion.

    A 16-year-old and 15-year-old turned themselves into police on Tuesday.

    On May 31, just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of a break-in at a residence within the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue. Through investigation, officers learned that five suspects, one of whom was armed with a machete, entered the residence.

    Once inside, police say the suspects engaged in a physical altercation with the victim. The victim subsequently sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

    A 19-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested within the 300 block of Riverside Drive West. They have each been charged with break-and-enter, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm.

    A 16-year-old male has been charged with:

    • Break-and-enter
    • Assault with a weapon
    • Assault causing bodily harm
    • Breach of probation

    A 15-year-old male has been charged with:

    • Break-and-enter
    • Assault with a weapon
    • Assault causing bodily harm
    • Failure to comply with a release order

    The suspects can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    A fifth remains outstanding. He is described as a white male, approximately 18-21 years of age, 5’9” tall, with a small build, wearing a black “TUPAC” t-shirt, and carrying a black and yellow sweatshirt.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News