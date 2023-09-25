Windsor

    • Two workers injured in industrial workplace accident

    The logo for Ontario's Ministry of Labour is pictured.

    The Ministry of Labour is investigating an incident at Amico Infrastructures Inc. in Windsor.

    It was reported that two workers were struck by a piece of equipment and taken to the hospital for non-critical injuries.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    No further information is available at this time.

