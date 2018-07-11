Three men sent to Windsor hospital after report of robbery
Police are investigating a home invasion on McKay Ave. West in Windsor on July 11, 2018. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
Three men are being treated for non-life threatening injuries following a report of a robbery on the city’s west end.
It happened at 1327 University Ave. West, near McKay Avenue before shortly 5 a.m., according to police.
Police discovered two men with injuries when they arrived and later located a third man.
Police are still investigating with Major Crimes on scene.
More to come.