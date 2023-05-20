Two Windsor-Essex patios ranked among top 100 in Canada

Two Windsor-Essex restaurants have been ranked among the best in Canada for outdoor dining.

OpenTable released its annual list of the 100 most popular outdoor dining restaurants in the country, just in time for the unofficial start of summer.

Ontario dominated the list with 59 establishments, including two in Windsor-Essex.

The list compiled a selection of what OpenTable calls the most stunning alfresco dining destinations, based on one million diner reviews, the top 100 list includes restaurants across the county offering “delicious foord, beautiful views, and above all, incredible outdoor dining experiences.”

The Sandbar Waterfront Grill in Lakeshore and the Keg Steakhouse on Riverside Drive downtown Windsor made the list.

“April dining was up 4 per cent in Canada (year-over-year), likely a result of warmer temperatures and Canadians enjoying an early start to outdoor dining,” OpenTable country director Matt Davis said in a news release published Thursday. “Find a new favourite spot for patio season by exploring our list of the 100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants, or by using our outdoor seating filter.”

When it comes to Canada’s favorite cuisines, Italian food is number one, according to OpenTable data from 2022.

You can find the full list of the 100 most popular outdoor dining restaurants in Canada for 2023 here.

- With files from ctvnews.ca